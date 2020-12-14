Vaccines for the rest of us? “Spring into summer,” Levine says, advising patience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians not prioritized because of where they work, how old they are, or how otherwise vulnerable they are should be prepared to wait months for COVID-19 vaccines, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“It might be spring into summer before we have enough vaccine received from the pharmaceutical companies to immunize the general public,” Levine told media during a virtual briefing Monday, on the same day when front-line healthcare workers received Pennsylvania’s first doses.

At the same time, Levine — aware not all Pennsylvanians are jockeying to be first in line for a shot — said the speed with which the vaccine was produced doesn’t mean it was rushed.

“The pharmaceutical companies received billions of dollars from the federal government to be able to develop the vaccine at the same time. that’s not how it usually works,” Levine said. But “they have gone through the same full clinical trials that any vaccine would go through.”

Midstate residents who spoke with ABC27 news expressed mixed levels of enthusiasm for the vaccine. Nationally, polls have found a majority of Americans plan to get it. But more than a third, according to the same polls, either plan to watch and wait or don’t plan to get vaccinated.