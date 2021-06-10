‘Vax Facts’ live stream to answer questions from Pa. LGBTQIA+ communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Commission is set to host a ‘Vax Facts’ live stream Q&A event to answer questions from Pennsylvania’s LGBTQIA+ communities related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The event will mark the fourth discussion in a series that aims to provide Pennsylvanians with relevant and accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can join the virtual event Thursday, June 10 at noon by clicking in the player above.

Questions can be submitted on the commissions Facebook page by clicking here.