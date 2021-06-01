Veteran owned business hopeful for recovery as Pa. restrictions lift on Memorial Day

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new chapter began on Monday for local businesses as state COVID restrictions lifted.

Weir Event Rentals is owned by husband and wife duo Harry and Jamie Weir. They have been waiting for this moment.

“It’s a relief,” Jamie Weir said. “We’re calling it our bounceback year.”

Their business is based around renting tables, chairs, and decor for large parties and gatherings so the pandemic hit them hard.

“We probably lost about 50% of our business. There was a lot of event cancellations and reschedules that we had to handle,” Jamie Weir said.

Now that restrictions are lifting they’re getting busy.

“It’s allowed us now to have our business back and then take on new business because a lot of people now are planning their last-minute events,” Jamie Weir said.

It’s serendipitous timing that the change comes on Memorial Day, because the Weirs are both veterans. That’s something they take pride in when it comes to running their business.

“They are trained to be professional and prompt, so any veteran owned business is going to go above and beyond,” Harry Weir said.

They made the most of their downtime when everything was shutdown. They used it to lease and remodel the banquet hall inside of the Linglestown Fire Building so they could rent it out for events once things reopened.

“So we spent the time renovating that, because we had the time to do it because of our lack of business,” Jamie Weir said.

It will still take time to fully make up for what they’ve lost, but with a calendar stacked with events they’re optimistic for the future.

“We’re finally getting back on track. “It’s a lot of stress. Thankfully, hopefully, it will get better,” Harry Weir said.

If you’re looking to plan an event soon, their advice is to start the process early. If you want to find out more about Weir Event Rentals you can click here.