Visitors to Franklin County buildings must pass COVID-19 symptoms screening

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, public walk-in visitors to Franklin County facilities will be required to complete, and pass a series of screenings and questionnaires.

Effective immediately, COVID-19 symptoms screening, as well as a temperature check in addition to the routine security screening, are required to gain access into County facilities staffed by the Sheriff’s Office.

If a visitor answers “yes” to a screening question or have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be denied entry and given instructions on how to contact the office or department they require. The use of face masks is mandatory in all facilities, regardless of social distancing.

Visitors to the Administration Annex, Human Services Building, the Historic Courthouse, Courthouse Annex and Hearing Masters can expect to answer the following questions:

Have you experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 48 hours: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea?

Within the past 14 days, have you been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes) with a person who is known to have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or with anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19?

Are you isolating or quarantining because you may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 or are worried that you may be sick with COVID-19?

Are you currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test?

Have you traveled outside the United States or have you traveled by commercial airline, bus or train within the last 14 days?

Visitors who decline to answer verbally will be given the option to complete the questionnaire on paper. Should a visitor answer “no” to all COVID-19 symptoms screening questions, a temperature check will be administered and visitors with temperatures below 100.4 degrees will be given access to the facility.

Officials ask visitors to perform a symptoms self-check prior to arriving at a county facility.

