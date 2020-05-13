Vulnerable populations, reopening process to be discussed at state Senate hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Senate is scheduled to have a hearing Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss keeping vulnerable populations safe and ways to safely reopen counties.

Two Senate committees will be listening to testimony from both county officials and medical experts.

Lawmakers and those testifying in front of the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Aging and Youth Committee will participate remotely.

UPMC’s chief medical and scientific officer and the chair of emergency medicine will be sharing information about treating senior citizens, as well as the latest coronavirus research.

Dauphin County Board of Commissioner Chairman Jeff Haste is also set to speak.

Haste is one of the many Midstate leaders who want their region moved from the red to the yellow phase of reopening more quickly.

Last Friday, 24 counties transitioned to yellow, and 13 counties are expected to do so this Friday.

Several others have threatened reopening with or without Governor Tom Wolf’s approval, though he has made clear breaking the rules will have consequences.

Those include not getting funding that so many are depending on to repair their local economies.

The Governor has stressed his reopening plan is data-driven and meant to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy.

The hearing will be streamed live on the PA Senate GOP’s website.