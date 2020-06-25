Walk-in antibody testing available at Patient First

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Patient First is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its Medical Centers on a walk-in basis.

Anyone can be tested from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day of the week, and appointments are not needed. The antibody test is used to determine if someone previously had COVID-19 and not to diagnose an active infection.

Antibody testing is for patients who believe they may have had COVID-19 in the past, who are not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and who are at least five years old.

Patient First says antibodies may give full or partial immunity to the virus to which they develop, however, it is not known at this time how long the body will have antibodies or whether they actually give immunity to future infections from this virus.

Blood samples are sent to a third-party reference lab for antibody testing. Results will generally be available in about two to five days.

For more information visit, patientfirst.com/covid-19.

