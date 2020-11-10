Warwick High School opts out of District Championship football game following more positive COVID-19 cases

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly one week since Lancaster County high schools decided to move to online learning due to COVID-confirmed cases in their buildings, Warwick High School has made an “incredibly difficult decision” to remove themselves from the District 5A Championship football game.

This decision comes after seven additional COVID-19 cases came back positive, marking a total of 14 coronavirus cases at Warwick High School. Virtual learning will continue all week.

The decision to opt out of the game was made to ensure the safety of faculty, staff, and students at Warwick remained top priority. The football team was set to play Governor Mifflin on Friday prior to Monday’s decision.

