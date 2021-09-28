‘We are in a national crisis:’ Pa. nurses to rally on Capitol steps over staffing concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nurses from across the state will gather on the Capitol steps Tuesday urging lawmakers to pass a bill aimed at addressing the ongoing staffing crisis.

Nurses are pushing lawmakers to pass the ‘Patient Safety Act‘. It would limit the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. Supporters say the legislation is an important part of keeping patients safe and getting the best care.

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals is holding the rally. Maureen May, the president of the association says she’s been a nurse for 37 years and has been through three staffing shortages, but this is the worst one yet.

‘We are reaching a point where nurses are leaving the bedside, the direct caregivers can no longer take care of the number of patients they’re given,” said Maureen May, president of Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals said. “We are in a national crisis in shortage and the way you correct that is you don’t continue to stress your nurses and health care workers at the bedside, we are very very stressed.”