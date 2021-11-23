Weis Markets offering COVID boosters to all adults

SUNBURY Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23 that its in-store pharmacies are now offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Phizer, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all adults. This comes after the recent approval from the FDA and authorization of the CDC.

Weis Markets pharmacist immunizers are administering booster doses in its 132 in-store pharmacies. The J&J Boster may be administered two months after the first shot. The Moderna and Phizer boosters can be administered six months after the second shot. The boosters are being administered to customers at no additional charge, and customers may opt to receive a vaccine from a different manufacturer than their initial vaccination.

“The booster doses offer an additional level of protection, reducing the risk of serious infection or worse. In addition, we continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccines,” Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy said in a press release. “Our instore pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option during the busiest time of the year.”

To receive the booster dose, an appointment should be scheduled with a Weis Markets certified immunizer by clicking here. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to immunization.