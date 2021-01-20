Weis Markets to administer in-store COVID vaccines at Midstate pharmacies

On Wednesday, Weis Markets introduced the supermarket chain’s most recent efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 21, in-store pharmacies at 55 Weis Markets locations will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. In accordance with the Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines, the Weis pharmacy-based vaccinations will be prioritized for Pennsylvanians 65 years and older.

According to Weis Markets, a few Midstate locations providing COVID immunization include:

1571 Route 209 location in Millersburg, Dauphin County

800 South 12th Street in Lebanon County

1075 West King Street in Shippensburg, Franklin County

1603 Lincoln Highway East location in Lancaster County

1800 Roosevelt Avenue location in York County

351 East High Street location in Carlisle, Cumberland County

A full list of locations throughout Pa., and additional locations in the Midstate, can be viewed here.