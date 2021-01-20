Weis Markets to administer in-store COVID vaccines at Midstate pharmacies

On Wednesday, Weis Markets introduced the supermarket chain’s most recent efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 21, in-store pharmacies at 55 Weis Markets locations will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. In accordance with the Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines, the Weis pharmacy-based vaccinations will be prioritized for Pennsylvanians 65 years and older.
According to Weis Markets, a few Midstate locations providing COVID immunization include:
- 1571 Route 209 location in Millersburg, Dauphin County
- 800 South 12th Street in Lebanon County
- 1075 West King Street in Shippensburg, Franklin County
- 1603 Lincoln Highway East location in Lancaster County
- 1800 Roosevelt Avenue location in York County
- 351 East High Street location in Carlisle, Cumberland County
A full list of locations throughout Pa., and additional locations in the Midstate, can be viewed here.