PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Starting April 4, WellSpan Health altered its COVID-19 guidelines for patients and visitors, citing “the continuing decline of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across south central Pennsylvania.”

In most locations inside WellSpan facilities, masking is now optional for patients and visitors who are asymptomatic and up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations (which means they have received all initial and booster vaccine doses when eligible).

Some locations will still require masks, as indicated by signs posted at those spots. Individuals seeking care who are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms should still wear masks in all locations, as should visitors who are not up to date on their coronavirus vaccinations.

WellSpan care facilities are allowing open visitation of patients with the exception of those who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected to be positive and awaiting test results.

Patients who are COVID-19 positive or who are awaiting test results can designate two visitors who may visit the patient one at a time. Those visiting COVID-19 positive patients or patients with pending tests will be provided with PPE to wear during their visits.

According to WellSpan’s website, “WellSpan will continue to monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and will adjust all policies as needed to continue to protect our patients and our teams.”