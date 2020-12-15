WellSpan Health receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA, Tuesday morning. Health professionals will be administering the vaccine to care team members this week.

WellSpan was among the state’s first 100 hospitals to receive a vaccine shipment from Pfizer. In alignment with the PA Department of Health’s phased approach to vaccination, the initial doses of the vaccine will be given to caregivers at the highest risk for exposure to COVID-19. As additional doses become available, vaccines will be offered to all WellSpan employees and patients.

“The COVID-19 vaccine represents a bright spot for our teams who have tirelessly cared for their friends and neighbors with COVID-19,” said WellSpan Health President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N. “We are encouraged by the available data, which tell us the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective in lowering a person’s risk for developing COVID-19.

The vaccine has been through a rigorous process before receiving approval as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Based on the available research data, WellSpan Health endorses the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are confident that this vaccine will slow the spread and help our community turn the corner in this pandemic,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, Infectious Disease Specialist at WellSpan Health, who reviewed the available research data with his team members. “We support the vaccine as safe and effective. WellSpan is encouraging team members to get vaccinated, and as additional doses become available, will encourage our community members to receive the vaccine.”

Six other WellSpan hospitals are expected to receive their shipments this week, including WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital, WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital. Each of them is prepared to begin administering the vaccine to team members this week.

It will take several months until the vaccine is widely available for the general public. In the meantime, WellSpan encourages everyone to continue to follow safety precautions: wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay six feet apart from others.

Community members seeking additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine should visit WellSpan’s dedicated COVID-19 Information web page: https://www.wellspan.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/