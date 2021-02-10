WellSpan Health working with York County officials to create mass COVID vaccine site

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — While there isn’t word on where exactly a mass vaccination site in York County might be, one this is clear: A mass vaccination site won’t replace the smaller sites already in existence, according to WellSpan Health.

A York County spokesman confirmed the county is in talks with WellSpan and UPMC about potential mass vaccination sites in the Midstate.

WellSpan tells abc27 News maximum access is the reason they wouldn’t want to close the smaller vaccination locations.

“It’s important that we create capacity in each of our markets that will meet the needs of both individuals that have the means to travel to a larger vaccination site, as well as those who might need to access their vaccine through a hospital location or a medical group practice,” said Stephanie Anreozzi, co-lead at WellSpan Health.

Anreozzi says WellSpan is discussing mass sites with all of the counties it serves.

In addition to Lancaster and York, WellSpan has locations in Lebanon, Adams, Franklin and parts of Cumberland Counties.