WellSpan rescheduling Moderna vaccine appointments for Pa. patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health says it is rescheduling patients who have COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week.

The healthcare provider says it’s dealing with a shortage of the Moderna vaccine, so patients that are scheduled to get the Moderna shot may be rescheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine.

WellSpan also says this decision will not affect patients awaiting their second dose of either vaccine.

Additionally, WellSpan officials say all patients will eventually get two doses from the same vaccine maker.

Last week Geisinger and PennState Health shared similar concerns regarding Moderna vaccine shortages. Due to severe winter weather and a supply chain struggle, many Pennsylvanians were forced to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

For more information, visit abc27.com/vaccine where a Vaccination Information page can give Pennsylvanians the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine and details on how to get vaccinated in throughout the state.