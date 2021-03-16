What to do if Pa. restaurants aren’t following state guidelines for St. Patty’s Day celebrations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While many business owners and customers are excited about the state’s COVID safety restrictions easing up by Easter Sunday, there are still Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations being held before that.

For the next two and a half weeks, things will remain as is.

Even a year into the pandemic, what to do when walking into a business and realizing state rules aren’t being followed is still a situation Pennsylvanians are learning to navigate.

Do you leave? Do you ask to talk to a manager?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health didn’t comment on those options, but said in a statement, “If a resident sees a business failing to comply with the safety guidelines in place to best prevent the spread of COVID-19, they can report a business if they are not following the COVID-19 guidance by either contacting their local police department or they can file a complaint online.”

The Department of Health didn’t give a timeline on when officials check in, but said it works with other state and local agencies to follow up as soon as possible.

abc27 has continued to report on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture weekly restaurant enforcement reports.

Last week, about 30 restaurants across the commonwealth had COVID-complaint driven inspections. That’s less than one fourth of the amount than there was in the beginning of the year.

For Saint Patty’s Day celebrations, occupancy limits for self-certified restaurants remain at 50%, bar seating is still banned, you need to buy food with alcohol and alcohol sales end at 11p.m.

But starting April 4th, bars and restaurants that have self-certified can raise maximum capacity to 75%.

That also goes for gyms, theaters, salons and other businesses.

Bans will be lifted for sitting at a bar, serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and the requirement to order food if you order a drink.

Outdoor events will be able to have 50% capacity. Indoor gatherings will go to 25%.

Both before and after Easter Sunday, you’re still required to wear masks and stay six feet apart from other customers.