What will come first, 70% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated or June 28?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s last remaining COVID mitigation order is set to be lifted on June 28, or when the state reaches 70% of adults fully vaccinated — whichever comes first. But at current rates, that answer is looking fairly clear.

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement in late May, reports indicated the state was already on track to meet the goal of 70% fully vaccinated before June 28, so long as everyone who had that first dose got their second.

But recent reports indicate that’s not the case.

As of Tuesday, June 8, approximately 21,000 Pennsylvanians were fully vaccinated every day based on averages from the previous seven days.

At that rate, it would take approximately 47 days, or until July 26, for the state to become 70% fully vaccinated — meaning June 28 would likely be the end of the last mitigation order.

At the current pace, the U.S. will likely reach 68% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4, just short of President Joe Biden’s goal of 70%.