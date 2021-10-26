What’s driving the spike in COVID testing? Harrisburg health center explains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Testing sites are seeing a spike in demand, making appointments hard to come by.

Hamilton Health Center does three hours of testing every Tuesday. This Tuesday every spot was booked.

The center’s community health manager, Kimberly Craig, says for a few weeks now testing spots have been filling up very quickly. “All of sudden, at the end of August as soon as the kids went back we started getting all of these phone calls,” Craig said.

One of the main things driving the demand is parents looking to get their school-aged children tested. Nathaniel Williams II gets it both as a parent and a tester at Hamilton Health Center.

“Me being a parent myself that is a big concern,” Williams said. “Of course you get that notification, hey there’s been a positive or there’s been a negative in school and now you gotta get your kid tested. So luckily I do testing so I know where I can call to get him in.”

Craig says they’re also seeing a lot of people who need tests to travel and more breakthrough cases.

“People are more out and about. A lot of people have returned back to work, back to school. A little bit more interaction with the public than we were a year ago. The spots are filling up quickly because people, their risk of exposure has increased,” Craig said.

However, it hasn’t reached a point where they plan to open up more appointments just yet. “It’s reached a demand, but not to the peak where we feel like we need to open more slots at this time,” Craig said.

If you are symptomatic Craig says don’t wait for an open appointment. Go to an urgent care or somewhere that can get you in as soon as possible. However, if you’re asymptomatic and need a test for travel or work, you should plan ahead.

If you want to schedule a test with Hamilton Health Center you can contact them here.