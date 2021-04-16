WHO chief calls growth in virus cases ‘worrying,’ effects seen across Pa.

The head of the World Health Organization said coronavirus cases are continuing to rise globally at “worrying” rates and noted that the number of new cases confirmed per week has nearly doubled in the past two months. Numbers proved similar in counties across the Commonwealth.

At a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new cases “is approaching the highest rate of infection that we have seen so far in the pandemic.”

Back in the States, nearly 200 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, Pfizer says that people will “likely” require a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination within 12 months of being fully vaccinated and then require an annual vaccination to maintain protection against the virus as it evolves.

In Pennsylvania, positive COVID-19 infections are mirroring those elsewhere in the world. On Thursday, Pennsylvania recorded numbers similar to those experienced in late January 2021.

While it’s a troubling trend, state health officials and infectious disease experts agree there’s no need to lockdown again. But they also agree, we do need to be careful.

Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says it’s easier for the virus to spread when people are not vaccinated. So, the more people who get shots, the harder it is for COVID to find someone to infect.

Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter reiterated those recommendations Thursday discussing the work that the Wolf Administration has done to assist long-term care facilities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many Pennsylvanians, but the most significantly affected have been our vulnerable seniors and other individuals in long-term care facilities,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Klinepeter, who has helped lead the department’s response at long-term care facilities.

As of April 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 40.7% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population according to the CDC.

The head of the World Health Organization said coronavirus cases are continuing to rise globally at “worrying” rates and noted that the number of new cases confirmed per week has nearly doubled in the past two months. Numbers proved similar in counties across the Commonwealth.