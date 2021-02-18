Winter weather and supply switch up leave Pennsylvanians scrambling to get vaccinated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout is running into problem after problem, giving many people trouble getting vaccinated. Now some people who thought they had appointments are being forced to reschedule them.

Between this week’s snow and the limited vaccine supply, some Pennsylvanians are left scrambling for the shots.

Tammy Kobler and her husband we able to schedule vaccine appointments through their family doctor in Elizabethtown. But then they ran into an issue.

“Actually we didn’t really have difficulty scheduling like other people are mentioning,” Kobler said. “The day before we got a call saying they couldn’t do the vaccine because they didn’t get their shipment.”

They rescheduled through the same doctor.

However, then the Pennsylvania Health Department changed their distribution plan. Since they only have a limited supply of the vaccine, they decided not to give it to family doctors.

The Koblers say they were really banking on getting it from their doctor, who they know and trust.

“He has been through some traumatic things with us. A death of a son in a car accident, a stillborn granddaughter. He has been there for us almost like family, so why wouldn’t I get it if he recommended it,” Kobler said.

It’s not just distribution switch-ups. The health department says winter weather stopped Moderna from being able to ship out any doses on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Pfizer also couldn’t ship anything on Monday and only got a limited supply of the vaccine out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That left Midstate hospitals short on supply with some rescheduling appointments.

It’s a perfect storm of problems leaving many Pennsylvanians frozen in limbo.

“It makes you doubt. We don’t want to doubt,” Kobler said. “We want to control this thing and do our part, but it’s hard when you have things changing abruptly.”

