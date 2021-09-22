Wolf Administration giving over $24 million to help homeless youth affected by pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Pa. Department of Education announced they’ll give over $24 million to help schools identify and provide services to homeless children and youth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of this mission is to also give these students better access to in-person instruction and extracurricular activities in school.

“Since taking office, my administration has been committed to supporting all of Pennsylvania’s students–from pre-K to postsecondary–particularly our most vulnerable students, like those experiencing homelessness,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our commonwealth has a world-class education system, and this funding will ensure that all students are able to access and benefit from our schools, educators, and extracurricular activities.”

The Homeless Children and Youth funding is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.

“All students should have access to a high-quality education regardless of their background, economic circumstances, or housing arrangement, and homeless students need intentional, strategic support,” Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega said. “This critical funding will help students experiencing homelessness access the resources and assistance they need to be a part of their school community, learn, grow, and thrive.”

This fund gives 25% of funding to Pa.’s eight McKinney-Vento funded regional offices, with the rest going to school districts and charter schools based on the amount of Title I Part A schools given under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and the number of identified homeless youth.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Resources are available by the Dept. of Education for families affected by homelessness.