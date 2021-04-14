Wolf Administration highlights businesses rebound post pandemic shut down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Wolf Administration visited King Corporation to hear how they overcame challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, a message resonating throughout the commonwealth as COVID mitigation efforts loosen.

During the visit, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Neil Weaver, highlighted Governor Tom Wolf’s Back to Work PA plan which seeks to catalyze Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt our communities and businesses, and we cannot stall on taking bold, strategic action to expedite a faster recovery,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.

The plan would support workers most significantly impacted by the pandemic, including Midstate bar and restaurant owners who are getting another shot post pandemic shutdown.

Communities across the Commonwealth have even kickstarted their own initiatives following the Governor’s loosened COVID-19 restrictions increasing indoor and outdoor capacity.

For all the bad that has come out of the pandemic, it’s beginning to seem as though a few new good ideas might be here to stay.

One of them is open-air dining along Restaurant Row in York County. It started as a necessity in July 2020 — the only way five restaurants could serve customers in person.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”