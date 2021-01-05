Wolf Administration highlights revolutionary air filtration system battling COVID-19 at the front lines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A revolutionary air purification technology is receiving praise Tuesday by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for its role in battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in hospitals and nursing homes.

“Through the Ben Franklin Technology Partners (BFTP), DCED supports early-stage technology companies and established manufacturers as they help us use innovation to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “LifeAire is an outstanding example of a young company that has responded swiftly and effectively to this pandemic.”

In April 2020, the DCED granted funding to support technology-based companies impacted by COVID-19, including the disbursement of $100,000 to LifeAire recipient to continue the development of its products.

LifeAire’s air purification systems were originally designed for highly sensitive In Vitro Fertilization facilities and are used to kill or inactivate infectious airborne pathogens, which also killed the airborne coronavirus and influenza on a single pass through the system.

Units were placed in hospitals, senior living facilities, dental practices, commercial office spaces, transportation, and educational facilities.

“We developed the LifeAire System to solve a significant problem that impacted patient care – the presence of infectious airborne pathogens,” said LifeAire Systems founder and CEO Dr. Kathryn Worrilow. “We are thrilled that our flagship technology is effective in protecting front-line workers and the general population during the pandemic.”

LifeAire also developed a portable, rapid decontamination unit for N95 masks that kills COVID-19 and other pathogens within masks. More than 1,650 masks can be decontaminated in a single day, according to LifeAire, helping with PPE shortages and reducing costs.

“LifeAire’s ability to pivot quickly in applying its technology to address the pandemic is emblematic of early-stage technology firms,” said Doug Engler, BFTP/NEP Lehigh Valley Regional Manager. “We are pleased to support LifeAire with funding, business and technical support, and key introductions to accelerate its success.”