Wolf Administration in Pittsburgh to encourage COVID testing at schools

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools in the Pittsburgh area opened today with COVID testing to start soon.

Members of the Wolf Administration were at the Mount Lebanon School District, which has accepted the state’s offer to provide COIVD testing for students and staff. Pennsylvania will provide a health care worker to perform the testing and Pennsylvania will pay for the testing.

“Let’s all do everything we can to make sure they’re safe learning this school year. It’s been far too long that our young kiddos found themselves in the classroom for a sustained amount of time to do learning,” Education Secretary, Noe Ortega said.

The testing will be done weekly. Pittsburgh parents must consent before their child is tested.