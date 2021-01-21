Wolf Administration reminds older adults in long-term care facilities that their checks belong to them

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvanians begin receiving their second round of federal stimulus payments, the Pennsylvania departments of Aging, Human Services (DHS) is reminding consumers living in long-term care facilities that their checks belong to them, not the facilities where they live.

“When the first round of federal stimulus checks went out last spring, we received complaints that involved residents of long-term care facilities being told that their federal stimulus checks count as income that must be surrendered, in part or in whole, to pay for services. What we said then, we repeat now: Residents should know that this is not true,” said Pennsylvania State Long-Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman Margaret Barajas of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

DHS has issued guidance for how economic impact payments affect the eligibility of those receiving long-term care for Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, Medical Assistance (MA). This guidance directs that the economic payment is not considered income for the purposes of MA eligibility.

Residents may direct their concerns or complaints to the DHS Complaint Hotline at 877-401-8835.