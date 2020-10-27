Wolf Administration requests federal support for long-term care facilities facing COVID-19 outbreaks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Wolf Administration discussed the work of the COVID-19 Regional Response Health Collaborative, a program dedicated to providing assistance to long-term care facilities.

Wolf says Pennsylvania needs more money from the federal government to fund the RRHC assisting these facilities in dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The RRHC is a statewide program operated by local health systems. It helps long-term care facilities handle infection control, testing, contact tracing, PPE support, and education on how to prepare for and manage a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The program is currently scheduled to end on Dec. 1, 2020.

“I’m hopeful that the value of this program will be recognized and we can continue this support,” Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.

