Wolf Administration to discuss COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Huff, Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, and Lindsey Mauldin, Special Asst. on Contact Tracing for the Dept. of Health, will host a virtual press conference today to discuss COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts in Pennsylvania.

Health officials are seeing increased worry in health systems around the state as hospitals are closing in on reaching full capacity. Pennsylvania has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases much greater than any other spike seen during the pandemic.

The press conference will be held at 2 PM, and you can find the live stream right here on this story.