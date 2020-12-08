Wolf Administration to discuss COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID19-Coronavirus JPG

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Huff, Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, and Lindsey Mauldin, Special Asst. on Contact Tracing for the Dept. of Health, will host a virtual press conference today to discuss COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts in Pennsylvania.

Health officials are seeing increased worry in health systems around the state as hospitals are closing in on reaching full capacity. Pennsylvania has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases much greater than any other spike seen during the pandemic.

The press conference will be held at 2 PM, and you can find the live stream right here on this story.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss