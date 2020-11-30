Wolf Administration to hold virtual press conference to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega will hold a virtual press conference today to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Cases have been surging across the state, and experts are worried that people who traveled for Thanksgiving will lead to an increase in more cases.

The press conference will be held at 11:30 AM. Check back on this story to see the live stream.