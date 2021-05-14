Wolf Administrations grants millions to Midstate restaurants and hospitality industry

In this June 22, 2020, file photo two women eat lunch indoors after COVID-19 state guidelines allowed for indoor dining. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The $145 million COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) is successfully providing pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industries according to a Wolf Administrations announcement on Friday.

“These state-funded grants provide the critical relief that family-owned and local businesses across the state need to recover from the pandemic and build our economy stronger,” said Gov. Wolf.

Already, millions have been distributed to counties across the state including $3 million in Dauphin County, $6.5 million in York County, $1 million to Adams County and $3.5 million to Northampton County.

The block grants were issued to all 67 counties based on population.

“Millions of dollars in immediate relief has gone to business owners to help them get back on their feet, hire employees and support local economies. If the grants are still available in your county; I urge you to apply,” added Wolf.

The announcement comes as positive COVID-19 cases fall, social distancing restrictions ease and Pennsylvanians begin to resume their lives in pre-pandemic fashions.