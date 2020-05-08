‘Yellow-phase’ counties begin reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are 24 counties in Pennsylvania that have begun reopening in the Northwest and North-Central parts of the state.

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren Counties.

For those counties that are moving into the yellow phase, it means no stay-at-home order, but social distancing and mask-wearing is still encouraged.

Places like hair salons and gyms will stay closed even in the counties reopening.

State parks across the commonwealth are set to open Friday. Parks in counties that are in the yellow-phase will have more facilities open but those in our area only have one bathroom open and family camping areas are still closed.

Governor Wolf has extended the state-wide stay-at-home order to June 4, for counties not moving into the yellow-phase. The governor will hold a press conference Friday to announce a list of more counties that will move into the yellow-phase.

The only counties in the Midstate that may be closer to reopening are Perry and York. The state says counties need to have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. Perry and York Counties meet that criteria now but the state is also considering hospital bed capacity, testing, and contact tracing.