York City officials highlight severity of COVID pandemic, airs 6-hour holiday update

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, York officials tried something unique to get people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

The city aired a COVID-19 holiday update for 337 minutes — nearly six hours — on its Facebook page.

The length of the video wasn’t just a coincidence: Every minute of the holiday update represented each York County resident who has died of the virus.

“We wanted to be proactive and get a strong message out there,” said Philip Given, chief of staff for the city of York.”As much as we would love to sit around a dinner table with our family, as much as I would love with my parents, this is not the year for that to happen.”

The video was broadcasted in both English and Spanish, and can be found on the City of York Facebook page.