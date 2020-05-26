York County first responders to honor WellSpan hospital staff in parade

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police officers, firefighters and EMS workers are recognizing the dedication of local health care heroes Tuesday. They’re hosting a parade to honor WellSpan York Hospital staff.

The parade starts at 7:30 a.m.

Dozens of emergency vehicles will be driving around the hospital to honor doctors, nurses and all other workers involved in fighting coronavirus.

York City Police Department, the City of York Fire Department, West York Borough Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office will all be participating.

A medical helicopter will also be doing a flyover.

WellSpan Health’s latest data shows there are currently 16 COVID-19 patients at the York Hospital, and 49 within the system of health care centers.

WellSpan Health has performed more than 24,000 coronavirus tests.