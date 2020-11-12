York County Judicial Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Court Administration announced Thursday that a judicial center court employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked in the center on Tuesday, November 10 and was adhering to all the guidelines required, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact per the CDC will be notified by public officials. There is no indication yet that the public was exposed to the employee.

All areas with which the employee came in contact with will be cleaned.

More information about COVID-19 in the Judicial System can be read here.