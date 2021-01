YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Prison is reporting its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The warden confirmed the death of Sergeant Lenwood McMillan, a staff member for the prison.

He worked at the York County prison for the past 20 years. Yesterday, York County’s spokesperson told abc27 News the prison has seen a total of 834 inmates testing positive for the coronavirus, but without any deaths.

At least 30 staffers have also tested positive during the pandemic.