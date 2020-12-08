York first responder dies of COVID-19, remembered as a hero by his community

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As cases continue to surge in Pennsylvania, Life Team Emergency Medical Services is feeling that sting. Seeing one of their own reflected in the latest numbers.

A York County EMT fought COVID-19 for weeks but passed away last Friday from the virus. Now, his brothers and sisters on the frontlines of the pandemic are remembering him.

Doug Dzubinski was a 30-year veteran EMT, and a lifelong light to everyone he met.

“A very skilled emergency medical technician and he showed a lot of compassion and care for his patients,” said Barry Albertson, chief of EMS for Community Life Team.

Dzubinski was devoted to his family, like his wife Penny, and his community.

“He was part of the rotary club. He was — at one time — the emergency medic management person for Windsor Township,” Albertson said.

The devoted EMT fought the virus for three weeks. He passed away at 53 years old, but his spirit was much younger.

“Doug was one of those if you had somebody who did call in ill, he would be the first one to come in and help you out,” Albertson said.

To him, it was his duty. To the world, he was a hero.

“Knowing everyday you come in and could catch something that could eventually — you know — take your life, whether it’s a policeman or fireman or whatever. That’s what I think makes everybody a hero,” Albertson insisted.

And he didn’t stand alone. Governor Tom Wolf warns that our COVID situation is desperate and it’s never been more important to protect heroes like Doug Dzubinski.

“The staff in hospitals and medical facilities have been doing everything in their power to protect us for COVID-19. We need to do the same for them,” Gov. Wolf said in a news conference on Monday.

Albertson asks to keep the Dzubinski family in their thoughts and prayers, as well as frontline and healthcare workers who put their own health at risk to help those in need during the pandemic.

“Just say a prayer for the family at this time and for all the responders out here doing a tough job every day,” Albertson said.

Dzubinski was also an avid animal lover, regularly volunteering with the Baltimore Aquarium. So, show your animals some love, or maybe donate a couple of dollars to the SPCA if you can afford it–because that’s a great way to remember a hero like Doug.