York nursing home announces COVID-19 free facility, begins in-person visitation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York, Pa., announced on Friday that it has officially been COVID-19 free for over a month. As a result, the facility is now allowing outdoor, in-person family visits.

Since the most recent case of COVID-19 was reported on Aug. 29, Pleasant Acres was able to begin in-person visitation beginning on Sept. 28. However, the nursing home recognizes that some residents and their families may still prefer virtual visitation, and they are continuing to accommodate safer forms of visitation through online chats and window visits.

While outdoor visits are limited by weekday appointments., Pleasant Acres residents and staff have welcomed in-person family visits with open arms.

“This has had an incredibly positive impact on the overall morale of the entire facility, ” said Pleasant Acres administrator Tamatha Hetrick. “Just seeing those smiles of people who have waited months for their first encounter. It brings a tear to your eye.”

In September, PA state health officials announced that nursing homes could resume in-person visitation if they met certain criteria, such as remaining without COVID-19 for at least 14 days.

While in-person visitation is allowed, Pleasant Acres requires visitors to maintain health precautions, including face mask covering both nose and mouth for residents and visitors, limiting two visitors per resident, and screening of visitors’ temperature, current health, and recent travel.

To make an in-person appointment with Pleasant Acres residents, visitors may call 717-840-7149.

