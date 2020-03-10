Coronavirus spreads in Pennsylvania, as cancellations grow

Pennsylvania is confirming more cases of the coronavirus, as more schools canceled classes, travel or events and the city of Philadelphia discourages gatherings of more than 5,000, including professional sporting events and the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The state Department of Health reported another positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Philadelphia also reported its first test. That brings the statewide total to at least 12, amid growing reports of people contracting COVID-19 while in Pennsylvania.

One case is an 18-year-old Germantown Academy student. All people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania.

