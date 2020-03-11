Coronavirus testing and treatment covered under state Medical Assistance and CHIP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance and Children’s Health Insurance programs will cover coronavirus testing and treatment, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday in a release.

Wolf also says that copayments will not be required for laboratory tests. For services that do require a copayment, Medical Assistance providers cannot deny someone if they are unable to pay.

“We are prepared to mitigate COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, and part of this mitigation includes ensuring that anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19 can access the test,” Wolf said in the release. “No Pennsylvanian should forego testing for any reason, if deemed medically necessary, including fear of what it might cost.”

The Medical Assistance and CHIP programs will pay for COVID-19 testing when a health care practitioner determines it is needed, and prior authorization is not required. While there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19, the MA and CHIP programs cover a broad range of services that help relieve symptoms.

Providers and patients can consult the Medicaid FAQ and CHIP FAQ for more information and answers to common questions related to medical assistance coverage and COVID-19 and information on who to contact if consumers need more information.