Cost of a dozen eggs at Camp Hill CVS was $7.19

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Price gouging, or just supply and demand? A viewer who contacted us doesn’t think the price of a dozen eggs at a Midstate pharmacy should cost what she was charged.

The price of a dozen eggs at the CVS in Camp Hill on Market Street cost $7.19 over the weekend. They’ve gone down since. Wednesday, those same eggs cost $5.39.

Outrageous is how Carol Thibeault describes her experience after she picked up a dozen eggs on Saturday from CVS.

“I’m looking at the receipt and I couldn’t believe, $7.19,” said Thibeault.

Martin’s Quality Eggs based out of Lititz, buys those eggs from farmers, sells them to Harrisburg Dairies, which in turn distributes them to CVS. The president of Martin’s Quality Eggs says, this is simply a product of supply and demand. They’re only passing on the expense of what they have to pay for the eggs. The general manager of Harrisburg Dairies says the cost of a dozen eggs went up $2 for them, due to the coronavirus and Easter.

CVS reiterated that, saying their suppliers increased the cost of eggs, and that they’re committed to minimizing the impact on customers, and condemn price gouging. For comparison, the cost of a dozen eggs at Giant on Tuesday was $1.39.

“I think of us seniors. I think of people without jobs today, and the virus, and you have to limit your errands and I just thought to myself, to me it’s price gouging,” said Thibeault.

So Thibeault contacted the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which to date has received more than 4,000 complaints, and has issued 283 cease-and-desist letters.