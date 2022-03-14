(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 10 reached 964,448 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 9, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Dauphin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (132 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,136 (58,821 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (939 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (165,410 fully vaccinated)

#49. Clinton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (18 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,279 (8,993 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (124 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (17,167 fully vaccinated)

#48. York County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (211 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,287 (118,043 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (1,463 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (247,016 fully vaccinated)

#47. Sullivan County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,227 (1,045 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (3,175 fully vaccinated)

#46. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (13 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,803 (5,038 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (103 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (15,728 fully vaccinated)

#45. Somerset County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (37 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,358 (18,625 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 539 (396 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (34,295 fully vaccinated)

#44. Chester County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (267 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,305 (90,850 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (1,124 total deaths)

— 37.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (360,452 fully vaccinated)

#43. Perry County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (24 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,999 (8,791 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (180 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (21,854 fully vaccinated)

#42. Juniata County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,178 (4,749 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 703 (174 total deaths)

— 106.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (9,836 fully vaccinated)

#41. Carbon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (34 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,571 (15,770 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (283 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (37,709 fully vaccinated)

#40. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (61 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,961 (28,280 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (507 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (58,733 fully vaccinated)

#39. Lawrence County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (47 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,986 (18,801 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (408 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (43,129 fully vaccinated)

#38. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (192 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,707 (79,225 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (1,349 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (195,954 fully vaccinated)

#37. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (155 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,007 (56,662 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (740 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (155,240 fully vaccinated)

#36. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (723 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,512 (261,591 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (3,242 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (817,924 fully vaccinated)

#35. Armstrong County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (38 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,423 (15,163 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (335 total deaths)

— 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (38,149 fully vaccinated)

#34. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (55 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,974 (22,687 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (525 total deaths)

— 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (51,225 fully vaccinated)

#33. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (80 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,392 (34,360 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (710 total deaths)

— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (69,733 fully vaccinated)

#32. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (19 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,691 (7,086 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (97 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (16,434 fully vaccinated)

#31. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (1,034 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,301 (305,734 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (5,010 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (1,046,155 fully vaccinated)

#30. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (164 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,978 (50,619 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (868 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (159,907 fully vaccinated)

#29. Venango County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (33 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,093 (11,194 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (233 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (23,030 fully vaccinated)

#28. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (34 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,513 (10,022 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (166 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (28,908 fully vaccinated)

#27. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (124 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,509 (44,162 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (712 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (115,360 fully vaccinated)

#26. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (136 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,397 (50,469 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (638 total deaths)

— 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (126,203 fully vaccinated)

#25. Blair County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (84 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,193 (29,474 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (599 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (59,615 fully vaccinated)

#24. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (40 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,778 (9,922 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (92 total deaths)

— 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (28,415 fully vaccinated)

#23. Beaver County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (119 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,336 (39,893 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (713 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (88,022 fully vaccinated)

#22. McKean County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (30 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,948 (8,104 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (138 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (17,737 fully vaccinated)

#21. Snyder County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (30 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,949 (8,054 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (154 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (16,981 fully vaccinated)

#20. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (121 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,469 (34,862 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (345 total deaths)

— 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (94,380 fully vaccinated)

#19. Fulton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (11 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,169 (4,093 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (65 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (4,362 fully vaccinated)

#18. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (250 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,012 (73,044 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (1,318 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (196,255 fully vaccinated)

#17. Huntingdon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (36 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,343 (11,441 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (240 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (21,478 fully vaccinated)

#16. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (118 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,223 (34,242 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (661 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (81,887 fully vaccinated)

#15. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (176 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,512 (43,008 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (735 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (142,432 fully vaccinated)

#14. Fayette County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (108 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,805 (30,774 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (649 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (69,084 fully vaccinated)

#13. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (56 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,999 (14,941 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (240 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (38,034 fully vaccinated)

#12. Mifflin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (40 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,488 (12,221 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (274 total deaths)

— 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (22,084 fully vaccinated)

#11. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (74 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,540 (17,269 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (346 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (36,516 fully vaccinated)

#10. Tioga County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (37 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,465 (7,901 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (190 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (17,640 fully vaccinated)

#9. Warren County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (36 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,520 (7,258 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (207 total deaths)

— 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (17,887 fully vaccinated)

#8. Jefferson County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (42 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,507 (8,905 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (222 total deaths)

— 49.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (20,467 fully vaccinated)

#7. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (63 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,692 (14,895 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (195 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (23,489 fully vaccinated)

#6. Potter County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (18 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,982 (3,137 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (91 total deaths)

— 61.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (6,010 fully vaccinated)

#5. Susquehanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (44 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,997 (7,661 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (106 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (16,542 fully vaccinated)

#4. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (21 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,624 (4,489 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 499 (91 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (13,849 fully vaccinated)

#3. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (96 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,141 (19,133 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (332 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (38,353 fully vaccinated)

#2. Greene County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,095 (8,368 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (100 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (16,193 fully vaccinated)

#1. Union County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (71 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,880 (11,626 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (151 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (21,767 fully vaccinated)