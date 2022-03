(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 2 reached 954,163 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 1, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Lancaster County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (446 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,007 (120,098 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (1,841 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Juniata County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (21 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,125 (4,736 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 703 (174 total deaths)

— 108.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. McKean County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (35 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,850 (8,064 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (134 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Clarion County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (34 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,219 (8,156 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (197 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Crawford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (75 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,195 (19,630 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (305 total deaths)

— 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (170 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,439 (44,030 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (699 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (113 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,900 (28,212 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (500 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (258 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,897 (50,413 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (860 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (295 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,943 (56,490 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (736 total deaths)

— 19.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (101 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,902 (22,622 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (519 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Cameron County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,237 (811 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (19 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (1,364 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,439 (260,712 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (3,200 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (158 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,129 (34,108 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (656 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Greene County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (41 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,949 (8,315 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (98 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (185 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,378 (34,715 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (338 total deaths)

— 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Armstrong County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (77 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,364 (15,125 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (331 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (385 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,926 (72,772 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (1,300 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (252 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,320 (50,309 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (632 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Tioga County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (50 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,347 (7,853 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (188 total deaths)

— 37.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. Forest County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (9 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,744 (2,228 total cases)

— 42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#30. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (1,973 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,227 (304,568 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (4,965 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (437 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,647 (79,016 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (1,335 total deaths)

— 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Potter County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (21 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,837 (3,113 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (90 total deaths)

— 61.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Jefferson County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (55 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,387 (8,853 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (216 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Mifflin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (59 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,390 (12,176 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (270 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Susquehanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (54 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,875 (7,612 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (104 total deaths)

— 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. York County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (604 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,238 (117,826 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (1,448 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (178 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,313 (34,258 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (704 total deaths)

— 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania/link

#22. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (37 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,754 (5,025 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (100 total deaths)

— 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Warren County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (55 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,412 (7,216 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (207 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (42 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,618 (7,064 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (95 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (296 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,411 (42,797 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (725 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Blair County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (174 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,101 (29,362 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (594 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#17. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (81 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,682 (9,868 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (92 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Clinton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (56 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,222 (8,971 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (123 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (76 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,429 (9,979 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (163 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#14. Somerset County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (113 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,307 (18,587 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (394 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Adams County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (160 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,856 (24,574 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (349 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Franklin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (240 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,845 (40,067 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (662 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Beaver County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (256 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,246 (39,746 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (707 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Bedford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (76 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,728 (10,884 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 560 (268 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (137 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,438 (17,183 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (343 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (129 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,002 (19,023 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (323 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Union County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (75 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,706 (11,548 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (150 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Huntingdon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (80 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,257 (11,402 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (240 total deaths)

— 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (117 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,900 (14,877 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (236 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (109 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,571 (14,822 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (192 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Fayette County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (259 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,707 (30,647 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (634 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Fulton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (29 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,080 (4,080 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (64 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (46 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,493 (4,465 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (90 total deaths)

— 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania