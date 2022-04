Stacker compiled a list of counties with the COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 15 reached 988,342 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 14, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Somerset County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (34,602 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (405 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,480 (18,714 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Jefferson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (20,596 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (231 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,746 (9,009 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Perry County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (22,121 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (184 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,085 (8,831 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Huntingdon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (21,683 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (244 total deaths)

— 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,490 (11,507 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Mifflin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (22,267 fully vaccinated)

— 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (276 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,618 (12,281 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Clearfield County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (38,616 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (345 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,340 (19,291 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Union County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (21,932 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (153 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,038 (11,697 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Blair County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (60,090 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (611 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,355 (29,671 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Mercer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (55,139 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (496 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,323 (23,333 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Adams County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (52,088 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (360 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,056 (24,780 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Lawrence County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (43,525 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (413 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,158 (18,948 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Pike County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (28,707 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (95 total deaths)

— 51.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,325 (10,227 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Lebanon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (73,991 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (514 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,797 (36,578 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Lycoming County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (59,313 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (514 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,111 (28,451 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Sullivan County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (3,197 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

— 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,310 (1,050 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Fayette County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (69,770 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (667 total deaths)

— 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,012 (31,041 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Cambria County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (70,280 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (724 total deaths)

— 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,563 (34,583 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Beaver County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (88,832 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (738 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,505 (40,171 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Cameron County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (2,433 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (20 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,327 (815 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. Elk County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (16,546 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (100 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,842 (7,131 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#30. York County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (249,676 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (1,491 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,432 (118,696 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. Monroe County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (96,050 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (518 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,756 (37,044 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Westmoreland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (197,715 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (1,369 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,870 (79,792 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Northumberland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (51,639 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (530 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,136 (22,834 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Wayne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (29,255 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (169 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,776 (10,157 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Lancaster County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (311,962 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (1,880 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,184 (121,065 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Berks County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (244,618 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (1,591 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,301 (102,346 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Erie County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (156,991 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (755 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,188 (57,150 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Schuylkill County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (82,653 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (674 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,368 (34,447 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Centre County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (95,106 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (348 total deaths)

— 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,720 (35,270 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Columbia County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (38,360 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (243 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,262 (15,112 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Wyoming County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (15,860 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (104 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,967 (5,082 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Carbon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (38,042 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (293 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,773 (15,900 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#17. Armstrong County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (38,413 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (341 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,584 (15,267 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Dauphin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (167,706 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (960 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,234 (59,095 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Washington County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (127,404 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (651 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,599 (50,886 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#14. Butler County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (116,202 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (732 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,688 (44,498 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Luzerne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (198,116 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (1,346 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,176 (73,565 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Bucks County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (395,024 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,882 total deaths)

— 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,650 (123,455 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Delaware County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (357,948 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (1,868 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (110,302 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Cumberland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (162,432 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (891 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,114 (50,964 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Montgomery County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (540,210 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (2,310 total deaths)

— 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,411 (152,983 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Northampton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (201,035 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (1,086 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,108 (79,705 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Philadelphia County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (1,057,086 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (5,081 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,558 (309,812 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Allegheny County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (826,261 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (3,295 total deaths)

— 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,738 (264,349 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Lackawanna County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (143,707 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (764 total deaths)

— 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,783 (43,576 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Chester County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (365,007 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (1,144 total deaths)

— 37.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,539 (92,080 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Lehigh County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (260,125 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (1,235 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,257 (89,587 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Forest County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (5,127 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,909 (2,240 total cases)

— 41.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Montour County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (13,956 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (93 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,822 (4,525 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania