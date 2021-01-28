Studies show COVID-19 can cause permanent lung damage in survivors

(WUTR-TV) — By now, most people know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and in mild to severe cases, inflammation and fluid build-up in the lungs can cause breathing issues. Those who are fortunate to recover can develop long-term damage to their lungs.

“The alveoli to function they need very thin walls so that the oxygen can move through it and into the bloodstream,” said Dr. Kent Hall, Chief Physician Executive at MVHS. “When there’s inflammation the walls get thicker and then the scar tissue form and so the thickness doesn’t go away, it stays there, and that’s the damage, that’s the long-term damage from the scarring from that inflammation.”

Dr. Hall says the severity and duration of the illness will determine the amount of permanent damage to the lungs.

“If you go to the absolute worse thing there have been people who have actually needed lung transplants,” Dr. Hall said. “In fairly severe cases you will require supplemental oxygen for a period of time.”

Even after coming off of oxygen, you could lose some respiratory stamina and may be more prone to other infections.

“Part of the scarring actually damages the protective mechanisms that are built into your lungs to basically keep bacteria, fluid, and things like that out of it so it makes you more prone to getting recurrent pneumonia, not necessarily from COVID, just recurrent pneumonia from any kind of a bacteria,” Dr. Hall said.

Those with respiratory illnesses like asthma may develop more breathing complications. Dr. Kent says the scar tissue may never fully heal but that doesn’t mean your lungs can’t function normally.

“They’ll have a little bit of scar tissue but they don’t really notice it because your lungs probably have anywhere from 150 to 200 percent more capability than what you need to survive,” said Dr. Hall.