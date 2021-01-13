COVID-19 cases increasing in children at Penn State Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the past six weeks, doctors at Penn State Health have seen an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases and multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome is associated with COVID-19 in children and can cause inflammation of the heart and other organs. Symptoms include fever, a rash. or abdominal pain.

“And that comes usually a week to several weeks after they were actually diagnosed and had the initial illness and those kids can get sick very quickly,” says Laura Duda M.D., a pediatrician at Penn State Health.

Many COVID-19 symptoms for children who don’t require a hospital stay are mild and can include fever, congestion, diarrhea or vomiting.