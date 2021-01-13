COVID-19 cases increasing in children at Penn State Health

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the past six weeks, doctors at Penn State Health have seen an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases and multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome is associated with COVID-19 in children and can cause inflammation of the heart and other organs. Symptoms include fever, a rash. or abdominal pain.

“And that comes usually a week to several weeks after they were actually diagnosed and had the initial illness and those kids can get sick very quickly,” says Laura Duda M.D., a pediatrician at Penn State Health.

Many COVID-19 symptoms for children who don’t require a hospital stay are mild and can include fever, congestion, diarrhea or vomiting.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss