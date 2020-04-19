COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Carlisle Memorial Day parade

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The Carlisle Memorial Day parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council is developing plans to provide an opportunity for veterans and residents to view a first-time, locally-produced Memorial Day ceremony video.

“We have faced unprecedented restrictions over the last month as a result of the pandemic,” said Kirk Wilson, Council president. “Many of those who attend the parade and ceremony are veterans, who are among the most vulnerable in acquiring the disease.”

Documents released Friday by the Governor’s Office provide no insight when the limitation on mass gatherings will be rescinded. Until that time, PennDOT cannot grant permission for local municipalities to close roads and highways which is necessary to hold the parade.

With the governor closing all school districts until the end of the current academic year, no high school bands are available to join the line of march. Likewise, because of its size, the Carlisle Town Band has been unable to meet weekly to rehearse

The first Memorial Day was observed nationally in 1868 as a result of “General Order No. 11” issued by Gen John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. His order stipulated that once a year recognition should be held for those “comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet church-yard in the land.”

“The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council wants to continue to observe that annual recognition begun over 150 years ago,” said Wilson. “Many warriors’ names have been added to the rolls of those who ‘gave their last full measure of devotion’ in successive wars. And as times have changed, so has technology.”

The Council is using the format of its annual ceremony and having a professional video produced. It will be available for viewing beginning at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 25, on the website: www.cumberlandvalleytv.com. He said any other groups or organizations that would like to host it on their websites should contact him at kirkrwilson@hotmail.com.

Additional information about the ceremony will be announced as plans are finalized.