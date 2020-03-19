COVID-19 shutdown effects on mental health, service industry workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic is dominating headlines: confirmed cases are on the rise, there’s now at least one fatality in Pennsylvania, people are in isolation, schools are closed, and workers have been laid off, leading to thousands of daily unemployment claims.

It’s all very stressful, so what do doctors suggest is the best way to cope mentally, and how are service workers on the front-line of the cuts dealing with the inconvenience?

“It was devastating, I mean I have bills to pay, I’ve got rent, I’ve got a car payment and none of that ceases to exist just because we’re laid off for two weeks,” said college student and waitress, Erin Heffelfinger.

She knows she isn’t alone.

“Local businesses such as this one, and all the servers and staff that reside there are taking a very big hit,” she said.

Heffelfinger works at Lower Allen Township’s Summit Family Restaurant, which remains open for take-out, but staff has been cut — she’ll work now just one day a week.

“It goes from making even 10 dollars an hour though to nothing, and that is a drastic fall,” Heffelfinger said. “It’ll take us time to regenerate funds and pay our bills, and keep living.”

But that living shouldn’t include 24/7 consumption, says clinical psychologist Dr. John Gavazzi.

“You need to stop re-traumatizing yourself, so stop watching TV and seeing the stock market go down, stop looking at how many people have died from Coronavirus,” Gavazzi said. “In this situation, the ambiguity is ‘how long is this gonna last, how long are we gonna be quarantined for?'”

He says that ambiguity and uncertainty leads to anxiety, so try to get outside and be active. He advises using your social distancing time to get stuff done.

“You can just drive around, take in the sights, you can finish your taxes, you can do all those things you’ve been wanting to do such as cleaning your house, clean out the basement,” Gavazzi said. “The idea is you don’t want to overstimulate yourself with the same material over and over again.”

In front of an empty diner, Heffelfinger shared a simple message.

“Support local businesses at this time, this is whenever a little bit can go a long way,” said Heffelfinger.

Gavazzi has been using tele-health to meet with patients, and says it’s the easiest and safest way to continue business right now.

Most restaurants are still open for take-out, so try to patronize those places to help keep them afloat, as this shutdown continues.