COVID-19 survivor shares his story, encourages others to take steps to remain safe and healthy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shawn Wilson spent two weeks in the hospital in April recovering from COVID-19. He was able to get his breathing back to normal a few months later, but he still struggles with some memory issues.

“I will go upstairs to get something,” said Wilson. “I come back downstairs and sometimes I forget to bring what I was looking for.” Wilson says he is starting to get better, but it will take more time.

Wilson is a bus driver for CAT. He says there are still some passengers who don’t take the coronavirus seriously.

“When I tell them to put on their mask, you can tell they don’t think the pandemic is a big deal,” said Wilson, “but when I tell them my story and what I went through, they get emotional and so do I. “

With a vaccine right around the corner, Wilson is encouraging people not to let up–to take all of the precautions necessary to stay safe and healthy.

“It’s a game you do not want to play because you will not win,” Wilson said.

Wilson insists he will continue to tell his story to educate others until the pandemic is over.