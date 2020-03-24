COVID-19 symptoms: When to stay home, when to see a doctor

Feeling a tickle in your throat? Maybe you are a little warmer than normal? Tensions are high right now in response to the global pandemic. One question many are asking… do I have Coronavirus?



According to the CDC, if you are exposed to COVID-19, you may develop symptoms two to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, and a fever.

The CDC says if you start displaying those symptoms stay home and stay away from others.

Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic symptoms of other illnesses. If you’re concerned about your symptoms call in to your medical provider before going into the office in person.

This will control the spread plus as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases explains, not everyone feeling sick needs to be tested.

“When you go in and get tested you are consuming personal protective equipment, masks, and gowns. Those are a high priority for the health care workers who are taking care of people who have coronavirus disease,” Fauci said.

So how do you know when to seek medical attention?

The CDC says if you or a family member develop trouble breathing, have chest pains or appear confused with bluish lips or face, seek medical attention immediately.

For more on what to do if you’re sick, click here. For more on how to care for a sick loved one, click here.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

For younger people, Dr. Fauci says, for the most part, they will get infected and feel a flu-like illness but would likely not need specific medical intervention.

There is a lot of misinformation online and on social media. Reputable websites include, but are not limited to: