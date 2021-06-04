COVID-19 testing center to be available in Cumberland County next week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 testing sites will open to the public in Luzerne and Cumberland counties next week.

Beginning June 7, testing will be available daily in Luzerne County from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. until June 10. It will be a drive-thru and walk-up site for the Pierogi Fest at 470 Main Street, Edwardsville, PA 18704.

Beginning June 8, testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds until Saturday, June 19. It is also a drive-thru and walk-up site at the southeast side of the fairgrounds through Gate 3.

Two other AMI COVID-19 testing sites will operate. One center at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Monday through Friday until June 25. The second will be a Centre County site Tuesdays through Saturdays until July 3.

“The virus is still present in our communities, which is evident from the daily count of COVID-19 cases statewide,” Acting Secretary of Health, Allison Beam, said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Up to 450 people can be tested per day with the mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and it is completely free. No appointments are necessary.

