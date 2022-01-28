COVID-19 vaccine clinic open in York on Friday

FILE – Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children’s dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence’s “The Center,” which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Family First Health, in partnership with Children’s Home of York, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Jan. 28 from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the gymnasium at Children’s Home of York at 77 Shoe House Road, York, PA, 17406.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Community members can reserve a spot by calling 717-755-1033, ext. 1255 or by emailing Brenda Silks at bsilks@choyork.org. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

“We decided we really wanted to open it up to the entire community, recognizing that the covid positivity rates are so high, especially in York and the surrounding community,” said Ron Bunce, President & CEO of Children’s Home of York

The vaccines available include:

Adult Pfizer (ages 12 and up) – 1 st , 2 nd and booster

, 2 and booster Pediatric Pfizer (ages 5 – 11)

Moderna (ages 18 and up) – 1st, 2nd and booster

Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID and vaccine card if they have received a previous COVID-19 shot(s).