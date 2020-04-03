Cumberland Valley Cares organizing deliveries to at-risk residents

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland Valley High School sophomore is using her time at home to help others. Kate DeVries created the website Cumberland Valley Cares to make sure her community’s needs are met during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s all about paying it forward. Cumberland Valley Cares connects local volunteers and businesses to people in need of help.

DeVries read about the group Invisible Hands making a difference in New York City, and wanted to do something similar in the Midstate.

On cumberlandvalleycares.com, you will find three forms:

One is for people at risk for COVID-19 and unable to leave their homes, but in need of essentials.

Another is for volunteers willing to pick up and deliver things to those community members.

The third is for people or businesses able to donate.

So far, there are about 30 volunteers, who all wear gloves and protective masks.

They communicate with the people they’re delivering to, who use PayPal or Venmo to pay for what they request, instead of handling cash.

“We just drop things off at the door,” said DeVries. “The volunteer will coordinate with the person who requested the delivery through the phone about where everything should go because they don’t want to make face to face contact.”

DeVries, who is a member of Key Club and is class secretary, explained why she started the website.

“I just kind of like to be active and hands on and do as much as I can to volunteer and help out, and I was just sitting here, I was bored, had nothing to do, and figured I might as well just spend it, helping everyone,” said DeVries.

DeVries says Cumberland Valley School District’s Eagle Foundation donated money for supplies.